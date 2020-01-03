|
CAMERON TURNER Cameron Richard Turner passed away unexpectedly of natural causes December 17, 2019, in Sacramento, California. Born September 19, 1979, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Richard Brian and Kathleen Troxler Turner, Cameron will be remembered as a devoted father, a loyal brother, son, and friend, and as a dedicated learner and scientist. Growing up in Paradise helped cultivate Cameron's connection to nature, his enjoyment of hiking, rafting, camping, and fishing. He excelled at cross-country throughout high school, ran in Tahoe Relays, qualified for and ran in the Boston Marathon. Cameron was on a run after work when he passed away. Cameron's interests led him to obtain a B.S. in Integrative Biology from Brigham Young University, an M.S. in Evolution, Ecology and Behavior from Indiana University, and a Ph.D. in Ecology and Genetics from the University of Notre Dame. He specialized in environmental DNA and was employed with Environmental Science Associates in Sacramento. Cameron is survived and will be deeply missed by his children, Clara Nevada, Jack Galen, and Maya Louise. He is also survived by his parents, Richard and Kathleen Turner; sisters Tierra Lloyd, Tawna Turner; brothers Taylor (Destiny) Turner, Brendan (Catherine) Turner, and Bradley (Cait) Turner, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Despite its brevity, Cameron's life was well-lived. His quick wit and rollicking sense of humor were endearing. His ability to love and serve others was a unique gift. Cameron lived with intensity and integrity, powerfully and profoundly. His absence will be acutely felt, especially on outdoor family adventures. A service to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1275 Bille Road, in Paradise, California, with visitation from 9 9:30 a.m. Internment will be at the Paradise Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions for his children can be made at https://everloved.com/life-of/cameron-turner/
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jan. 3, 2020