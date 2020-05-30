CARL B. NELSON 12-3-1938 - 5-15-2020 Carl Bernard Nelson passed away on May 15, 2020 at the age of 81. He died peacefully at his home form complications of cancer, surrounded by his family. He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Kathleen, two children, Michael and Sandra (William) Hughes and a grandson, Connor, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Suzette Follansbee and Rossine Johansen and a nephew, Donald Johansen. Carl was born in the Niles district of Fremont, Ca. in 1938 to parents, Bernard (Bob) Ross Nelson and Anna Ilene Miller. Ilene passed away when Carl was a toddler. Lillian Miller (Ilene's sister) married Carl's dad and raised him to adulthood. He attended Washington Union High School in Fremont and graduated in 1957. He soon enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served in Lakehurst, N.J. and he especially enjoyed serving in Malta. After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he began working for P.G. & E. He then met the love of his life, Kathleen, a long-distance operator at the time. Carl had a passion for gardening that was sparked as a boy by his grandpa Oscars' garden and working in the garden for Mrs. Shinn, whose property is now Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum in Fremont. His friends and family enjoyed receiving his abundant tomatoes and vegetables that he loved to share. He also had a passion for fishing and was able to fish the ponds, with Mrs. Shinn's permission, and would continue to fish the many lakes and streams in Northern California. Carl worked for P. G. & E. in construction, traveling many miles north and south of his home in Fremont. He worked for a short time in Burney, CA. and then settled in Paradise, Ca. and continued working in the surrounding areas of Paradise, finally working in powerhouses in the Feather River Canyon as a relay technician until he retired in 2001 after 41 years with the company. In retirement, Carl and Kathy traveled the coast of California and Oregon. They also traveled the Midwest, visiting Arkansas, Kansas, Yellowstone, Glacier National Park and the Grand Canyon. Carl made many friends over the years and was best known for his outgoing, positive personality and his wonderful sense of humor. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. A graveside service will be held at Lawncrest Chapel and Memorial Park at 1522 East Cypress Ave., Redding, Ca. 96002. Please contact them at (530) 222-1587 for the date and time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to a favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 30, 2020.