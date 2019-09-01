|
|
CARMEN ANN LOZA August 26, 1927 - August 25, 2019 Born Carmen Ann Sotomayer in Phoenix, Arizona, Carmen lived a life devoted to her family, her Catholic faith, and helping others through her counseling, amazing organizational skills, and volunteering! Carmen grew up during the time of the Depression and did not have an opportunity to pursue higher education. However, being a woman of determination, she returned to school as an adult and was very proud to have received her Masters of Social Work in 1981. In the years to follow she used this degree with great love to help many people. She married Charles R Loza in 1948, and for 68 years they danced together in love. Charles preceded her in death in 2017. Carmen was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Carmen is survived by her 2 children whom she adored and their spouses, Gary (Elaine) Loza and Debbie (Tom) Simenc. She is Grandma to 8 grandchildren, Great-Grandma to Mia and Tommy with 2 more Great-Grandchildren on the way! Rosary: 6:30pm, Wednesday, September 4. Viewing beginning at 5pm. Brusie Funeral Home, 626 Broadway, Chico. Funeral Mass: 11 am, Thursday, September 5, Our Divine Savior Catholic Church, 566 E Lassen Ave, Chico. Reception to follow in Church hall. Burial: 10am, Friday, September 6, Holy Cross Cemetery (Colma). Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 1, 2019