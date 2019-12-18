|
CARMEN CHAVEZ Carmen Maria Chavez was born February 16, 1942 and passed peacefully surrounded by family on December 14th, 2019. Carmen lived in Capay, California before moving to Hamilton City, where she resided for 59 years. Carmen married, Jose G Chavez, on September 28, 1960 and came to the United States in 1961. Carmen was a very humble, simple, giving and a caring person. She worked at Continental Nut Co in Chico for 16 years then at Duche Nut Co in Orland for 12 years. She spent much of her free time taking part in the adult programs at Hamilton City Elementary with her lady friends. There she learned to crochet, knit and many other arts and crafts. She loved this time as it became her socializing time with her friends. Carmen was best known as "Bela" to all. Bela's passion was following her grandchildren to as many sporting events as possible. Football games is where Bela would be seen sitting on the sidelines cheering the boys on. Along with the cheering, Bela's famous freshly made bean and meat burritos were always a hit with the grandboys and their friends as they would congregate around Bela. She absolutely loved her grandkids. Survived by her husband Jose G Chavez of 59 years, her children Sandra Brown, Lily St. Andre, Dalila Flaherty, Esequiel Chavez and Joel Chavez. Grandchildren Blake Chavez, Andrew Brown, Hunter St. Andre, Tucker St. Andre, Oakley Flaherty, Bailey Martin, Carson and Colby Chavez and three great grandchildren. Sisters Natalia Jimenez, Arcelia Garcia and brother Juan Jimenez and many friends. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Maria and Gonzalo Jimenez, brothers Ramino and Enrique Jimenez and sister Aurora. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Eva Calderon and Xochitl for all their love and support. A rosery will be held the evening of Thursday December 19th at 7pm at Brusie Funeral Home at 626 Broadway, Chico CA. Mass will be held at St. Johns Baptist Church, 433 Chestnut St, Chico CA, on Friday the 20th at 10:30, graveside services will follow after at Chico Cemetery, 881 Mangrove Ave, Chico CA. The family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, that you please donate to Chico Enloe Hospice 1390 E. Lassen Ave, Chico California, on behalf of Carmen. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 18, 2019