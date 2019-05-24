|
CAROL A. CARNAGEY 2/15/1939 ~ 5/11/2019 Carol Carnagey, 80, of Orland passed away May 11, 2019. Born on February 15, 1939 in Gage, OK., to Opal and Mildred Boyles. She graduated Orland High School. Four days later, she married the love of her life, Floyd Carnagey. They were married from May 31, 1957 until his passing in 2005. Carol enjoyed sewing, reading James Patterson novels, visiting Paws Thrift Store on Tuesdays, crossword puzzles and her cat Chloe. She is survived by her brother, Bob (Debbie) Boyles and children: son Brian (Kris) Carnagey, daughter Carrie (Mario) Reyes and son Dan (Shelly) Carnagey. Five grandkids: Melissa, Tony, Carina, Eric and Joshua, as well as 12 great grandkids. A Celebration of Life is being held May 31st at the Chico Community Church, 1190 E. 1st Avenue at 11:00 AM.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 24, 2019