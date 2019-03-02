CAROL ANN (BEEBE) NOLTA It is with great sadness that the family of Carol Ann Nolta announces her passing on February 21, 2019, at the age of 83 in Citrus Heights. Carol will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 63 years, George, her children David and Valerie, daughter-in-law Susie, son-in-law Jamie, and four grandsons Trenton, Tanner, Bradyn and Blake. Carol also was survived by sisters Margie Ferris and Lois Porter of Redding. Carol was predeceased by her parents, Lewis and Dorothy Beebe of Chico. Carol was born December 27, 1935 in Chico. She graduated from Chico Sr. High in 1954 and eloped to Reno in 1955 with her high school sweetheart, George A. Nolta. They moved to Berkeley, CA, where Carol worked while George attended college. After graduation, they lived on Long Island, NY, while stationed in the Air Force. Then a move back to Berkeley for George to earn his M.B.A. A job with Ford Motor Co. took them to Detroit, MI and in 1966 they adopted their first child, David Loyal Nolta, from The Cradle in Evanston, IL. A career move to Kaiser Aluminum brought them back to California in 1968. Carol gave birth to her youngest child, Valerie Ann Nolta in 1971 in Pleasanton. Carol's passion was raising her two children who were her pride and joy. Carol and George have lived in several locations in northern California but have been in the Citrus Heights area for the last 25 years or so where they enjoyed watching their children flourish and their grandsons grow into exceptional young men. There will be no funeral. Memorial donations may be made to . Our beloved Carol will be dearly missed. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary