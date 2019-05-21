CAROL BAUGHER Carol Baugher of Orland passed Friday May 17, 2019 at 90 years of age. The Memorial service will be held at the Federated Church in Orland, California on Saturday May 25th, 2019 at 11 A.M. Carol Leonard Baugher was born March 25th, 1929 in the home of her grandfather George Wright south of the Library Park on Yolo Street in the same room her mother was born in. George Wright was a blacksmith and Orland's first Mayor in 1890. Carol loved the park and spent many hours there with her grandmother, even helping to plant many of the trees that are there today. Carol married Keith Baugher in October 1949 at the Federated Church in Orland. Keith and Carol lived and farmed a ranch south of Hamilton City for over 40 years. Carol was very active in the Hamilton City community being a Trustee and School Board Member, and Teacher's Aide at Hamilton City Elementary School. She was also a 4-H leader for many years. Carol loved to swim and cook as well. Survived by her husband; Keith, brother; John Leonard of Washington, her four sons; Chris, Jim, David, Joseph and two daughters; Melva Oliver and Alma Alvarez. She has eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Carol was preceded in death by her parents John and Florence Leonard and grandson Daniel Baugher. There will be a potluck following the service. Sweet-Olsen Family Mortuary is handling all arrangements. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary