CAROL LEWIS Our mother Carol June Lewis (Edwards) passed peacefully on January 9, 2019 at Enloe Hospital in Chico at the age of 83. She is survived by her 3 children, Krista Watters, Thad Lewis, Amanda Rouse; and 3 grandchildren Cedric, Cole, and Luke. Carol was born in Elko, NV, then in 1944 her family moved to Quincy, CA where her father worked for the railroad. She had 1 brother, Claude Edwards. She left Quincy to attend Chico State College in 1954. There she met her husband Donald Lewis and got married in 1955. They lived in Monterey, Sacramento, and Chico California over the years. Both were members of the Dixieland Jazz Society in Sacramento for over 40 years. After retirement they traveled in their RV, eventually returning to Chico to be close to family. Carol volunteered through Passages as a grandmother in elementary grade classrooms, and discovered she loved being with kids and assisting the teachers. Carol enjoyed good health into her 80s and after her husband died in 2009, she found new interests, traveled, took classes, had many friends, and stayed active. She was still in contact with friends from high school for over 70 years. A gathering in memory of Carol will be held at the Club House at Kentwood Mobile Estates February 16, at 2pm at 123 Henshaw Ave., Chico. For more information, email kristajlewis@aol.com and include a contact phone number.