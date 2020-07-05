1/1
Carol Pasch
1940 - 2020
CAROL PASCH Carol Pasch, age 79, passed away June 11, 2020. Carol was born on November 2, 1940. She graduated from Lake Worth High School and married Robert Pasch. She is survived by her children Robert Pasch, Jr., Jim Pasch, Laura Sims, and Linda Messerli, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is pre-deceased by her husband, Robert Pasch, as well as their son William Pasch. A burial will be planned for Spring of 2021 in Chico, California. Should family and friends desire, a donation in memory of Carol can be made to "Knots of Love," in lieu of flowers (https://knotsoflove.givingfuel.com/donations). A more personal obituary can be viewed at Riverviewabbey.com.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

