CAROL SINATRA Longtime Chico resident Carol Jean Sinatra, age 79, passed away on November 2, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer, her husband of nearly 60 years, Dick Sinatra was at her side. Our precious Mother was born in Chicago to Gerald Carter and Robbie Lee Trovillion Carter on January 7, 1940, and is survived by two sisters in Illinois, Linda Ann Mitcheltree and Barbara Jean Carter, who miss their eldest sister's sweet spirit and "movie star" good looks. Carol led a full life as a wonderful wife, Mother and partner in many business ventures with her husband Dick and son Richard (Katherina) and was blessed with two grandsons, Stephen (Amy) and Benjamin and great granddaughters Daisy and Bonnabelle Sinatra, and daughter Carolyn Highlander (Stephen). Carol was a beautiful person inside and out and will be missed by her family until we meet again in heaven. A family service was private in Coos Bay, Oregon.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 22, 2019