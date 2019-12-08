|
CAROLINE LUCINDA DEYOUNG Aug. 12, 1922 Nov. 19, 2019 Lucinda DeYoung (97) transitioned peacefully at a Care facility in Walnut Creek, California on November 19, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Nadine Bourell-Montoya of Chico and son, James Bourell of Walnut Creek, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Lucinda left her home in Paradise of 28 years in 2006 and moved into Sycamore Glen Retirement Center for Active Seniors in Chico, California where she remained active until her illness in March 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at Sycamore Glen on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at 10AM
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Dec. 8, 2019