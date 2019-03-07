|
|
CAROLYN CHAMBERS A graveside service will be held for Carolyn Lee Chambers, 75 of Chico, on March 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Pine Creek Cemetery. Carolyn passed away at her home on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1943 in Inglewood, CA to James and Dorothy Pannell. In 1962 she married Dick Chambers in Reno. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 56 years, Dick Chambers; Son R.J. (Lorri) Chambers; daughter Susan Chambers; five grandchildren, Mackenzie, Clay, and Colby Chambers, Sara and Rhett Darden; one great grandchild, Brooklyn Chambers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brusie Funeral Home.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 7, 2019