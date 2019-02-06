CAROLYN DIMICK Carolyn Joan "Jody" Dimick, age 92, passed away peacefully at her residence in Forest Grove, Oregon on December 14, 2018. Born June 28, 1926 in Boston, Massachusetts she was raised in southern California. Jody and her husband, Richard D. "Dick" Dimick, were married in Santa Barbara, CA in June 1947. They moved to the East Shore of Lake Almanor in 1955 and lived there until 2002 when Dick passed away. Shortly thereafter Jody moved to Chico for the winters and spent the summers at the family home on Lake Almanor. In 2017 she moved to Forest Grove, OR to be closer to her family. Jody studied as a Cadet Nurse in San Francisco, graduating in 1947, and worked as a Registered Nurse for many years. In 1958 Dick and Jody started Almanor Construction Company and she retired from nursing to become the company bookkeeper. They retired from the business in 1980 and traveled the world together, Dick hunting and Jody taking pictures. They later began restoring vintage automobiles especially the "Winged Cadillac's" of the late 50's and early 60's. They took great pride in the fact that the restorations were "drivers" and not just parked for show. They were members of the Great North Valley Cadillac-LaSalle Club of Sacramento and the North Valley Unique Car Club of Chico, CA. They traveled throughout the United States in their restored cars attending car shows and swap meets. Jody was a long time member of P.E.O. Chapter BO. Jody is survived by her son Rick Dimick of Bedrock, CO; daughter Kris Eiesland and her husband Butch of Gaston, OR; four grandsons and their wives, Byron and Elizabeth Dimick of Forest Grove, OR; Michael and Sarah Dimick of Columbus, Ohio; Benjamin and Lindsay Eiesland of Newberg, OR; Jared and Andrea Eiesland of Gaston, OR. At her request there will be no funeral or memorial. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary