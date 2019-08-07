|
CAROLYN HIMANGO Carolyn Rose Olson Himango was born July 2, 1941 to Chester and Doris Olson in Glendale, CA. She was raised and educated in the Mt. Washington area of Los Angeles. Carolyn trained as a legal secretary and worked for various law firms. On January 25, 1975 she married Gerry Himango in Las Vegas, Nevada and they lived mainly in the high desert area of Los Angeles. In 1998 they moved to Paradise. Carolyn was a passionate member of the Paradise Ridge Best Quilters and also owned and trained Peruvian Paso horses. Carolyn and Gerry were avid R.V.ers and loved to travel. She was an active member of both the Moose and the Elk's Lodge in Paradise. She is survived by her beloved husband Gerry; son Joaquin Quiroz; sister in law Janis (Jim) Himango Brand and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by son Erik Arthur Himango. Those who wish may make a donation to the American Parkinson's Disease Association. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 7, 2019