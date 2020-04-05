|
CAROLYN LEE FOREMAN (NETTLESHIP) January 5, 1944 - March 5, 2020 Carolyn Foreman, 76, of Chico and Oroville, California passed away peacefully with family by her side on March 5, 2020. Carolyn (Carol) was born on January 5, 1944 in Los Angeles, California to Edwin Nettleship and Cecelia Phillipps. Carol's father wanted a better life for his family, so around 1947 he requested a transfer with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and moved his family to Oroville, California. Carol graduated from Oroville High School in 1962. Following high school, she had three children and spent her working career of over 20 years in the durable medical equipment field. Carol's passion was helping others and her love for her family was unsurmountable. She was a classy country lady with a smile that would light up any room and a laugh that was simply contagious. Carol was a daddy's girl through and through. Over the years she loved gardening with her father and children; her son and daughter have continued that love to this day. Carol was a natural with decorating and always took great pride in any home she lived in. However, her biggest pride and joy was being Grandma Carol. She loved her grandchildren with all of her heart and even adopted a few others as her grandchildren along the way. If you had a little one and knew Carol, you were bound to know her as Grandma Carol or Coco. Carol is survived by her three children: Scott Wood(Julie Peterson), John (Jenni) Wood, Angela (John) Lake; grandchildren: Sierra Strongheart-Wood, Ethan Wood, Alex Wood, Darren (Drew) Hill, Dale Hill, Logan Peterson, Jordyn Peterson, John Lake, Jr; and three great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for May 16, 2020 from 1pm-3pm. If you are interested in attending, please feel free to contact her family at grandmacarolforeman@gmail.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 5, 2020