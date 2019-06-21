CATHERINE HENDRIX Catherine Ann Hendrix born in Carthage, Missouri on Aug. 6, 1925 was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on 6/6/2019 at the age of 93. Catherine was born to Lula and E.O. Bray, the second of three children. She graduated from Carthage High School and immediately moved to Chicago, IL where she worked as an airline reservationist. While there she became active in the USO. She subsequently moved back to Carthage, where she began working for the Telephone Company. She met and married her husband John Thomas Hendrix "J. T." in 1947. They had their son in Carthage, John C. Hendrix. The young family moved to Fresno, CA. when J.T's father was ill and needed assistance. They had two more children Marilyn K. and Carolyn A. Catherine worked as a tax preparer and also for the Fresno Unified School District as a secretary. In 1966 the family moved to Chico, CA. Catherine began working as the secretary and eventually as the Executive Director for The of Butte, Glenn, & Tehama Counties. After retiring from this position she worked as a Sr. Advisor for the Janet Levy Center, Area Agency on Aging. Catherine was affiliated with the Josephine Chico Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star, the Daughters of the Nile, and the Butte County Sheriff Posse during J.T.'s membership. Catherine is survived by her 3 children, John Hendrix of Chico, Marilyn Hendrix Kalvelage, ( Steve) of San Diego, Carolyn Hendrix, (Larry Meyer) of Chico, 8 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband John T. Hendrix, Jr., her sister Mary Ellen Ashby and Brother Ralph Bray. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 850 Palmetto Avenue, Chico, Ca. at 11:00 am on June 24th. Per her request, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, , or Parkinson Foundation. To send condolences to the family online, please visit www.brusiefh.com Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary