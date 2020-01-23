|
CATHERINE LUCIDO Catherine Lucido, 78, passed away January 16th, 2020 at her home. Born July 13th, 1941, daughter of Antonio and Theresa Lucido, sister of Angelo and Vince Lucido. The Lucido family immigrated to the United States from Sicily, through Ellis Island in 1950, settling in Monterey Ca. There, her family developed their culinary careers and opened their first restaurant "Lucido's Italian Gardens". Her family then moved to Chico, California in 1977 where they began a long line of successful Family restaurants, Catherine's contribution being The Sicilian Cafe. After leaving the restaurant business, she spent many years at the Chico Safeway where she enjoyed many years of employment with wonderful coworkers and friends until retirement. Catherine and her father Antonio were the founding members of the Chico order of the Sons of Italy Vincenzo Bellini lodge # 2519 in 1980, where she remained an active member until her passing. She was also a social member of the "Red Hats Society" and most recently a member of the Catholic Daughters. Catherine, Cathy, Cat, Mom, Nonna - however you knew her will be greatly missed. The unselfish outpouring of love to all that she touched, and mark she left on each heart for which she cared is unforgettable. Catherine is preceded in death by her parents, Brother Vince and survived by her three children, Theresa Lucido-Carr, James Taylor, Vincent Ramirez, her brother Angelo and beloved grandchildren. A Rosary will be held Sunday, 6:30 pm January 26th at Brusie's Funeral Home. Mass will take place Monday, 10 am January 27th at Our Divine Savior Church, Funeral immediately following at Glen Oaks Memorial Park. Reception proceeding funeral at Our Divine Savior Hall, hosted by Order Sons of Italy, Vincenzo Bellini Lodge #2519. To send the family condolences please visit www.brusiefh.com.
