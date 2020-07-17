CATHRYN ANN SEARLE (CATHY) Long time Chico resident Cathryn Ann Searle's earthly life ended and her heavenly life began on July 6, 2020, at The Quarry Retirement community in Vancouver, WA. Her 10 year journey with Lewy Body Dementia is now over. Cathy was born on June 8, 1938 at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital, to Anna A. Carlson and Lenus D. Carlson. She grew up in Burbank, Ca., graduating from Burbank High School in 1956. Soon after she graduated from Whittier College, and Ted graduated from the USC School of Dentistry, Cathy and Ted were married at the First Christian Church in Burbank, on July 8, 1960, with Ted's Dad officiating Cathy taught second grade in La Mesa, CA, while Ted served two years as a Navy Dentist at NTC San Diego. In July 1962, Cathy and Ted moved north to Chico, CA., where Cathy taught second and third grade at Hooker Oak Elementary School, and Ted established a new General Dentistry practice. When children Susan and Steven arrived, Cathy became a full time stay at home Mom. During this time, she reactivated her love of the piano, and helped enhance the music programs of many Chico elementary schools as well as Pleasant Valley High School, by accompanying their choirs in many productions. She also accompanied many community musical productions. For many years Cathy was active in the life of the First Christian Church in Chico. She was the accompanist for the Chancel Choir at FCC. During that period, she joined with the Organist at the church Joy Stamm to develop an extensive repertoire of exceptional Pipe Organ - Piano Duets. Cathy also taught beginning and intermediate piano to 12-15 students weekly. She was a Past President of Chapter VB of P.E.O., and the Chapter musician. Cathy is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Ted; sister Patty Shay, of Fullerton, CA.; daughter Susan (Brian) and grandsons Christian and Nolan; son Steve (Charlissa) and granddaughter Sophia and grandson Charlie, all of the Vancouver-Portland area. Memorial donations may be made to The Lewy body Dementia Association. Memorial Service details are pending.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store