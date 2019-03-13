|
CECIL BURR BULLOCK JR April 11, 1945 - February 26, 2019 Cecil "Burr' Bullock Jr. was born April 11, 1945 in Vallejo, California. He was a resident of Paradise for 40 years and was a CampFire survivor. Burr is survived by his wife Vicki Bullock, son Christopher Bullock (Cheryl), daughter Shannon Green (Shawn), grandchildren Nathan and Kaitlin Bullock, Jordan and Tyler Green. Also twin sister Cecilia Burrdyne Perry and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Burr enjoyed researching genealogy and family history. He also enjoyed officiating youth/high school football and men's softball. Another passion was rescuing dogs which he did for the last 30 years. One of his favorite sayings was "if you mess with the bull you'll get the horn". He loved his family very much and called himself the protector of the family. He will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on March 23, 2019 in Folsom.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 13, 2019