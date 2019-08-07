|
|
CECILIA LINDY MARSHALL This is a love letter, not an obituary. My Lindy, My Sweetie, you were so kind, compassionate, classy, beautiful, fun, playful, etc., etc. But the only praise you would agree to is that you were NICE. Lindy was born August 2, 1946 at Palo Alto Hospital. Therefore, since she passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, she was one day short of her 73rd birthday. Her wonderful parents were Cecil and Delores Duncan and she has one wonderful brother, Darrell. She moved to Chico in 1967 and graduated from Chico State University with a degree in Art. After that she taught for 28 years at Capay School in Glenn County, Kindergarten for 19 years and first and second grade combination for 9 years. The entire school, K-8, had about only 180 students. It was a family. Lindy was magical with all children. We were married for 26 years last April. In fact, this was our 26th ongoing honeymoon. I know that we were still honeymooning because we told each other we loved each other every day. Lindy died of Sudden Cardiac Arrest which means her heart stopped. Lindy stopped breathing with me holding her hand. She did not have a chance. In fact, 20% of all deaths are due to Sudden Cardiac Arrest. More than cancer and heart attacks. About 95% do not survive after 5 minutes after the attack. Lindy is survived by hundreds of friends. In fact, everybody she met was her friend. She is survived by her brother Darrell and his wife Mary and Darrell's two children, Andrew and Jennifer and Mary's two children Christine and Marcy. She is also survived by yet another family, Roger's brother Lance and his wife Helen and their three children and seven grandchildren, Tyler Marshall (Gracie), Liam and Danielle, Stephanie Lapp (Sam), Dane, Laniey, and Drew and Cassie Shelton (Matt), Kendall and Brynn. Also, by Roger's two children, Summer and Shawn and their children, Arianna, Sky and Harley. She is also survived by three special girlfriends, Helen Marshall, Mary Ann Duncan and Nancy McGie. Other survivors include all of her 800+ students, her PEO sisters and anybody whoever met her. Her compassion and kindness were endless. She is also survived by me, Roger, who adored her. A endowment scholarship fund at Chico State University for students seeking a degree to teach at the elementary school level has been established. Lindy's education and teaching most certainly helped her niceness and creativity. So, let's help others turn out like Lindy. If you agree, send your contributions to University Foundation, 400 W. 1st Street, Chico, California 95929-0999. Just think of all the additional love Lindy can give. My Sweetie's remains will be with me forever in a beautiful fall season urn since fall was her favorite season. Of great importance, is that Lindy is now out of pain and is free of future pain and surgeries. No one knows how much pain she was in because of her positive personality and beautiful smile. I will remember every day that she is without any pain! So, I say good night Sweetie, my friend, and not goodbye, as someday we will be hugging each other and holding hands again. You will be in my heart and my memories forever. I was so proud to be married to Lindy! I cannot imagine a couple who loved each other more than Lindy and I. A Celebration of Lindy's Beautiful Life will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Elk's Lodge.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 7, 2019