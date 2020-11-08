CHARLES R. FULLMER Charles Rae "Chuck" Fullmer of Chico, CA, 86, died November 4, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born December 21, 1933 in Twin Falls, ID, to Beulah Delma (McRae) and James Wallace Fullmer, he grew up in nearby Hollister, one of five sons. After working on a farm, Charles served in the U.S. Army (1956-58). Charles married Patsie Rose on August 31, 1958 in Twin Falls. Together, they moved up to Moscow and worked various jobs to pay for his college. Some of Charles' fondest memories were spent with Patsie at the University of Idaho. He was the first in his family to graduate from college, with a BA in History ('61), followed by a MA in Education ('62). With his new teaching credential in both elementary and secondary education, he chose Chico as his new home. From 1963 to 1992, he taught at Bidwell Jr. High, served at Cohasset Elementary as its first teaching principal, then hit his stride as principal at Citrus and Sierra View Elementary Schools. He advocated for some of the first teachers and staff of color and Hmong ethnicity in the Chico Unified School District, focusing always on student excellence in public education. Chuck found contentment and joy in the outdoors camping, fishing, golfing, playing on the Bidwell Bombers and Chico Senior Softball teams, and tending to his lawn and garden. He loved returning to Idaho to visit family, get crop reports, and view the South Hills. In retirement, Chuck was a teacher-mentor at Chapman College, a 55-Alive trainer, a member of Sons in Retirement, a Gallon-a-Year blood bank donor, an eager poker game buddy, a lifetime "RDVer," and an expert pancake cook. In later years, he was the ideal "Papa," and took great delight and pride in watching his granddaughters grow up. Charles is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patsie; a son, James (Angie) Fullmer; a daughter, Jennifer (Todd) Harris; granddaughters Emily and Samantha Fullmer; a brother, Gordon; a sister-in-law, Frances; loving cousins, nieces and nephews; and dear family friends. He is forever in our hearts and "on the Back Nine." He was proceeded in death by his brothers, Keith, Cecil, and Laron; adopted brother, Ken McRae; and sisters-in-law, Patty and Dede. The family thanks Enloe's ER, orthopedic, and hospice staff, and the dedicated team at Almond Blossom Assisted Living. No public memorial is planned during this time of COVID-19. If you choose, please remember Charles via your favorite charity
, and especially in spring -- his favorite season -- because it is a time of nature's renewal and growth. Share your thoughts online at NewtonBracewell.com