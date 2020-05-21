HERSHEY On May 17, 2020, Charles Richard Hiersche left this earth to go to meet his Lord in Heaven. Known by most people as "Hershey", he was born in Antioch, CA on September 29, 1937. His parents were Charles Emerson and Euphemia Hiersche. His brothers, David Hiersche, Jack Pryor, and Roger Pryor are deceased. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, his sister Patti Salomon, and his children David Hiersche, Tara Zaharias, Bonnie Hiersche, Lauri Smith, Scott Parish, and Todd Parish. He has 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Hershey was raised in the Bay Area and moved to Chico in 1952 where he graduated from Chico Senior High in the class of 1955. He enjoyed going to class reunions over the years and staying connected with many of his classmates. He joined the Marine Corps out of high school and saw a lot of the world. He lived by the motto, "Once a Marine, always a Marine." He married Elizabeth Garmeson on May 16, 1970 and just celebrated their 50th anniversary. Hershey was a salesman all his working life. He retired in 1999 from Square Deal Mattress where he made, sold, and delivered mattresses for 30 years. His interests over the years included skating at Spinning Wheels Roller Rink and playing poker (he and Floyd Miller learned to play when they were in high school). In his later years, he played in daily tournaments and played in the Senior World Series of Poker in Las Vegas twice. Hershey taught Sunday School and AWANA at Aldersgate United Methodist Church where he was a member for several years. He and Beth had their dream come true and lived on the Big Island of Hawaii for seven years. While they were there, Hershey was a member of the security team for seven Ironman Triathlon races, which he enjoyed very much. They returned to Chico to take care of their mothers, whom both were ill. He will be cremated, and his ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean. A memorial will be celebrated when the churches are reopened after the pandemic. Arrangements are under the direction of Affordable Mortuary.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store