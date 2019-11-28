|
CHARLES "CHUCK" RODMAN A Memorial service for Chuck Rodman, 77 of Chico will be held on Saturday, December, 7, 2019 at 11a.m. at Brusie Funeral Home. Chuck passed away November 23, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on January 18, 1942 to Claude and Thelma Rodman. Chuck graduated from Chico High School and served in the Army. Later in life, Chuck went through the Officer Chairs in the Masonic Lodge #111 and became a Master Mason in 1990. Chuck was a member of the Shriners and even had his own mini car. Chuck is survived by his 6 children. Crystal, Tonya, Curtis, John, Sabra, and Tanya. He enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. Arrangements are under the direction of Brusie Funeral Home and online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 28, 2019