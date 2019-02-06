|
|
CHARLES WARREN GILBERT Charlie passed away on February 2, 2019 in Oroville. There will be a Visitation Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street Oroville, California. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Memorial Park Cemetery, 5646 Lincoln Blvd Oroville, California. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www. RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 6, 2019