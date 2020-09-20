1/1
Charmaine King
1940 - 2020
CHARMAINE KING Charmaine Dian King, age 80, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 13, 2020, while in hospice in Chico, CA. She was born March 30, 1940, in Los Angeles, CA, to H Lee King and Floreen Margaret (Hines) King. She was a 1958 graduate of Poly High School in Riverside, CA. Dian, a devout Christian, truly loved the simple pleasures; chatting with friends and family, reading the word of God, and spending time with her six grandchildren. An extremely kind soul, she could and would talk with anyone; stranger, neighbor, deliveryman all received a kind hello and well-wishes. She is survived by her children; sons Jerry, Terry, daughter Kim, her brothers Duffy, Michael, and sister Sherry. She is at peace and home with her Lord and Savior.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sep. 20, 2020.
Guest Book

