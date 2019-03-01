CHERI PRUETT Loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Cheri Pruett, passed away peacefully February 27, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Cheri was born to Allen and Dorothy Lilygren in Chico on August 25, 1959. The family moved to the Capay District where Cheri grew up attending Capay Elementary School and graduating from Hamilton City High School. She married Russell Pruett in 1983. She had a career in banking for twenty-five years, continuing on with Lake Elementary School as Business manager for twelve years. Cheri loved playing with her grandchildren, and spending time with family and friends. She was an active member of the Sorority; Tau Alpha, where she was vice president and a member since 1993. She is survived by her husband Russell Pruett, their daughter Jacquelyn Darnell and her husband Jess Darnell of Orland, two grandchildren, Luke and Gwen, brothers, John and Kathy Lilygren of South Lake Tahoe, David and Phyllis Lilygren of Orland, and sisters, Margaret and Tom Lawrence of Herald, Connie and David Hall of Capay, sister-in-law, Theresa and James Weber of Capay and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held at Flaherty Hall, Orland Fair Grounds on March 30, 2019 at 11:00. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Tri Counties Bank of Orland into the Lake Panthers PTO acc-ount for Cheri Pruett Me-morial Scholarship Fund. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary