Chester L. Neihardt
1918 - 2020
CHESTER L. NEIHARDT Chester L. Neihardt was born January 18, 1918 in Collins, MO to Otto Kirk and Lottie C. Neihardt. He died on October 26, 2020 at the age of 102 in Chico, CA. Chester lived many years and had many accomplishments. One of which was marrying the love of his life, Wilma Clarice Orr on June 4, 1937 and starting a beautiful family; he went to school to achieve his bachelor's degree; worked at North American Aviation for 35 years in the Aerospace Industry as a Blue Print Checker; and was a proud member in the Masonic O'Sullivan Lodge No.7 in Walnut Grove, MO for 79 years. In his 43 years of retirement he and his wife were active RVers. Chester was an avid fisherman and for 7 to 8 years he spent time in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico enjoying catching 'The Big Ones'. Chester is survived by his loving wife of 83 years, Wilma; his children: Nanette C. Smith of San Carlos, Mexico, and Rex O. Neihardt of Mission Viejo, CA; 5 grandkids; 14 great grandkids; and 9 great great grandkids. Private graveside services will be held at Paradise Cemetery in Paradise, CA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Chester's name to Table Mountain Masonic Lodge #124 in care of Brusie Funeral Home, 626 Broadway, Chico, CA.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
