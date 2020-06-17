CHESTER LYSSY Chet passed away at home in Oroville on May 9th. He was born in Texas and was the eldest in a family of 8 children. Chet was very athletic in high school playing football, basketball, baseball and running track. He received all district awards in both football and basketball, and was a favorite for home runs and RBIs in baseball. He typically played complete football games in both high school and college, playing both offense and defense. Attending college at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, Chet was also a standout football player, playing offensive right end and safety. He earned all-conference honors, was ranked as high as 7th nationally in receptions and held school records in interceptions. As in high school, he also played basketball and ran track. While at Hardin Simmons he met Cindy, his wife of 53 years. They were married in 1955 after both graduating with degrees in physical education. Chet was a Sargent in the National Guard and after graduation, served in the US Army. He was stationed in Salzburg, Austria and Florence, Italy. He spoke Spanish, Polish, and was learning Russian. His highlights were traveling the country playing for the Army basketball team and enjoying Italian food. Upon returning to the States, he was drafted by the NFL and played football for the Cleveland Browns and the Chicago Bears. Moving west, he and Cindy taught at high schools in Northern California and Oregon, before Chet ended up coaching and teaching at Las Plumas High school in 1961. While there he taught science, math, and coached football, basketball and tennis. He completed a masters in Physical Education at Chico State in 1968. He then joined the coaching and teaching staff at Butte College at the Durham campus, as a football and tennis coach and taught various health, fitness and PE classes. He later focused on the men's and women's tennis teams at Butte College for the remaining years of his career. He coached for 35 years and was very successful, winning numerous Golden Valley Conference titles and 5 state titles. He was an avid tennis competitor in the late 1960's and 1970's where he competed in many 35 & 45 and over sanctioned tennis tournaments. He held various rankings in singles and doubles, some in the top 10 in Northern California. Chet was an inductee into the Sports Hall of Fame for Butte College, the City of Chico, and Hardin Simmons University. His wife Cindy passed away in 2008. Chet remarried in August of 2014 to Barbara Morgado, retired owner of Barb's Catering. Chet is survived by his wife Barbara, daughter Lauren Haase (Bruce), son Layne Lyssy (daughter Devin Andrews-Lyssy), sisters Diana Smith and Pat Negri, and brother Joe Lyssy (Linda). Butte College has started an endowment for a scholarship in Chet's name. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the scholarship foundation below. Due to current pandemic guidelines, there will be no services in the immediate future. Thank you for leaving your contact information with Ramsey Funeral Home if you wish to be contacted at a later date. Donate to the Chet Lyssy scholarship endowment online at: https://www.butte.edu/foundation/giving Donations can also be mailed to: Butte College Foundation C/O Chet Lyssy Endowment 3536 Butte Campus Drive Oroville, CA 95965 Arrangements entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877 www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Jun. 17, 2020.