CHESTER RICE On Friday, November 27, 2020, Chester (Chet) Rice, loving husband and father of three passed away peacefully in his home, with his family at the age of 90. Chet was born on January 4th, 1930 in Huntington, West Virginia to Chester and Mary Rice. Chet served in the United States Air Force as a Radar Repairman. During his service he was stationed in Sacramento, California where he met his beloved wife Diane. The two fell in love quickly and married a short 13 months later in 1954. This year they happily celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary. After marrying Diane, Chet left the military and began a new career as a self-taught farmer. They settled in Chico, CA and Chet began developing their roots of their family. With long hours and perseverance, he taught himself the art of growing rice, wheat, beans, milo, oats and then moved on to trees, growing almonds with his sons Kevin and Darren by his side. His passion for agriculture engrained within his sons and today they both farm on the same land he built his family on. Chet was a true southern gentleman who loved God, his Country, and his Family. He proudly showed his dedication for agriculture to continue to flourish for generations to come by serving in his community in many ways; as past Master of the Leland Stanford Masonic Lodge, past Director of both the Chico Bean Growers/ North Valley Ag Services and North State Hulling. Chet believed you farmed in acres not hours. He led by example believing each day was a day worth living and giving your best with honor and integrity. A trait he passed on to his children Lori, Kevin, and Darren. Chet lived a full and accomplished life. He truly enjoyed his much talked about fishing adventures traveling to Baja, Mexico and Victoria Island, Canada in his beloved motorhome, Almond Joy. One of many successful trips he caught so many fish he was able to feed the entire campground, a story he loved to share. Chet was preceded in death by his father, Chester, and his mother, Mary. He is survived by wife Diane Rice; daughter Lori (Larry) Smith: sons Kevin (Cindy) Rice and Darren (Melissa) Rice; five grandchildren Glenn Berry, Melissa Kirk, Elaina Berry, Sarah Walls, Jessica Westman, and 10 great grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held on December 9th, 2020. In lieu of Flowers please contribute to Wounded Warrior Project
