CHRISTENE ZUMA JESS Christene Zuma Jess was born in 1925 to parents, Jeff and Zuma Owens in the great state of Texas. She passed away on May 16, 2020. After her parents moved to California, they eventually took up permanent residence in Orland. Christene graduated from Orland High School. In 1945, Christene married Julius Jess. They farmed almonds and olives. Christene was active in PTA and UFW. After retiring from farming, they moved to Chico. At first, Mom was an active member of the Chico Newcomers Club. Christene loved gardening, decorating and shopping. In retirement, she and Julius enjoyed bowling, golfing and traveling together. They were avid Giants and 49ers fans. Christene continued many of these activities long after Julius passed in 1994. Survivors include daughters Judy Marovich of Sierra City and Sharon Hintz of Forest Ranch; her younger sister Harriet Bates of Redding; and numerous nephews and nieces. Her older sister Evelyn Codromac of Orland preceded her in death. To remember Christene, plant flowers, It makes the world a more beautiful place. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on May 21, 2020.