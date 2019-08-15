|
|
CHRISTOPHER EUGENE KEMPER Chris met the Lord Sunday, August 4th. He was surrounded by his wife Cita, Close friend Steve Fischer and his brother Gene. Born July 22, 1952 to Gene, Sr and Carol Kemper. Chris spent most of his life working as a Chiropractor in Chico, California. His professional accomplishments were many including publishing scientific papers, speaking internationally and design of orthopedic mattresses and pressure relieving cushions. Chris enjoyed spending time with friends and family golfing and fishing at Lake Almanor. Chris is survived by his wife Cita, Son Aaron and brothers Gene, Eric and niece Cali June Kempe. He is predeceased by nephew John Kemper. Private family memorial service will be held Monday, August 19th at Sun Lakes Country Club in Banning, California.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Aug. 15, 2019