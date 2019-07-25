Home

Christopher Williams


1991 - 2019
CHRISTOPHER WILLIAMS Christopher Eric Stephen Williams a loving devoted family man and life-long resident of Chico, CA. died unexpectedly on July 22, 2019 at the age of 27 while on his way home from work. The funeral service will be held at Newton-Bracewell Funeral Home on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. A vigil service will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Chris was born in Chico, CA. on December 26, 1991 to Anna Ramirez and Ronald Williams. He was the oldest of 5 children. Chris is survived by his parents; his wife; Shelly Salma-Williams, his children; Salma, Taimo, Hanio, Aqira and Machk Williams; his Siblings, Erica and Cecilia Williams, Jesse Sweeney and Fiona Ramirez. He is preceded in death by his son; Ezhno Christopher Williams, his uncle; Grover Stephen Ramirez III, his aunt Crucita Michelle Ramirez, and his grandmother; Viola Ramirez. He was born into a big family and from the beginning he always knew he wanted a big family of his own. He met his Wife Shelly in 2007. They made a beautiful life and on Feb. 16, 2009 they welcomed their first child Salma into the world. Over the next 10 years they had 5 more children. Everyone would describe Chris as a strong fun lovable caring and very humble man who gave the most amazing hugs and would make your day with his BIG smile. He is greatly missed and loved. He had such a big heart it was impossible to not like him. He was always very respectful to everyone he came across. He loved everyone and only wanted the best for people. He was all about his native culture and bring family and friends together as one big family. Send online condolences online at NewtonBracewell.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on July 25, 2019
