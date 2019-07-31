|
CLARENCE SANDERS Our dear joyful father, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, Clarence "Dee" Hathaway Sanders Jr., born in 1928 left us surrounded in love on July 25th, 2019. Always a jokester, he brightened our days with a natural gift for funny one-liners, silly pranks and jokes. He was always first to help others. Chopping wood for neighbors and stopping to help someone on the side of the road with tire or engine trouble. He once pulled a mother and children out of a car before the train totaled the car. He served in the Korean War (Navy) on the USS Pickaway. Finishing his service he landed in Los Angeles and met Florence Gonser at the Riverside Rancho Ball Room, they danced together for 57 years. Taking advantage of the GI Bill he went to school, graduating from Cal State LA in Industrial Arts. Pacomia Jr. High was lucky to hire him, teaching there for 30 years as a metal shop teacher. In the Summers he took us on great adventures with a tent, backpack and trailers. Once he discovered commercial salmon fishing he was hooked! He joined the "mosquito fleet" out of Shelter Cove. That was hard work, especially at first with hand cranks! He retired to Oroville, built a house and shop to continue his passion of making furniture. He bought a Model A Ford truck and joined the Golden Feather A's Car Club. They had so much fun driving around the local area and participating in parades and special events. At age 70 he was baptized at the Oroville Church of the Nazarene. After Mom passed away, Dad moved to Oregon and then to Morro Bay to be close to family, sharing his sweet smile and kisses with all he met. Lucky in life and love, in the end he didn't suffer, he slipped away. He left behind many friends, nieces and nephews, 4 daughters, Sharon (Bill) Beck, Karen (Ira) Holtzman, Teri (David) Brown, Heather Sanders, 7 grandchildren Bill, Laura, Karen, Daniel, David, Tristan, Julia and 7 great grandchildren Julie, Lincoln, Reagan, Zoe, Henry, Gaby, and Maverick as well as 2 very special nieces/daughters, Melissa Anderson (Dale) and Kathy Daellenbach (Shannon) and their children. "And in the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make" (Paul McCartney). Dad took a lot of love with him. No service is planned, his ashes will be scattered later. Remember him with your smile!
