CLAUDE EUGENE CLARK Claude Eugene Clark was born on November 08, 1925 to George William and Sarah Della Clark in Silver City, New Mexico. Claude lived with his family in Cliff, New Mexico. He attended school, worked hard on the family ranch and attended church regularly. It was at church where a pretty young girl caught his eye and stole his heart. He married Leda Faye Vaughn in 1941 soon after he had joined the U.S. Navy. They were married for almost 70 years. While Claude's young bride waited and prayed for his safe return, he was serving our country during WWII. He was a 2nd Class Machinist Mate aboard the USS Doyen. He was involved in 6 out of 7 major campaigns in the South Pacific. Claude was a heavy equipment operator and supervisor on many dams and road projects throughout the country and overseas. He also obtained his General Engineering Contractor License. He also became a private pilot. He and Leda enjoyed flying to many destinations. In his retirement years, they spent enjoyable times together traveling and camping in their motor home. Claude was preceded in death by his parents, George & Della, all of his siblings: Ruby, Iva, George, Opal & Velma, his wife Leda Faye, and his son, Rodney Lynn Clark. He is survived by his son Stanley Clark & his wife Cheryl of Oroville and his daughter Claudia Faye Clark of Missoula, MT. Claude had 6 grand children, 13 great-grand children and 2 great great-grandchildren. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on June 12, 2019