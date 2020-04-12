Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Bidwell Chapel-Brusie Funeral Home
341 West 3rd Street
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-4291
Claudia Marks


1932 - 2020
CLAUDIA MARKS Claudia "Toy" Marks passed peacefully on March 9, 2020. Toy grew up in Red Bluff with her parents Ronald and Claudia Brouillard until coming to Chico to attend Chico State in 1949. In college she was active in Choir and Dance. There she met her soul mate Tom. They married in 1951 and began their 69-year life journey. She spent the next years raising her three children. She always had many friends in her life and became president of her service sorority. In 1964 she started a 30-year career in food service in the BMU at CSU Chico eventually becoming Director of Food Service. During these years she and Tom built a cabin at Lake Almanor and spent blissful summer days fishing and enjoying the Almanor community. After retirement, she assisted Tom in organizing and hosting travel groups visiting countries all over the world. Toy told many stories of friends they made in their travels. She truly loved people. Her love of travel and the outdoors included many RV trips though out the Western United States. Even with the extended time away, Toy always found time to maintain a beautify yard with her passion for gardening. Toy is survived by her husband Tom, daughter Terri McKenzie (Alex), son Tom, daughter Lynee, 6 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son-in-law Behrooz. A memorial will be held at a later date to be announced. Any donations in her honor can be made to the . You can send condolences to the family at www.bidwellchapel.com.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Apr. 12, 2020
