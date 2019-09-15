Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Brusie Funeral Home
626 Broadway
Chico, CA 95928
(530) 342-5642
Clifford (Cliff) Ericksen


1944 - 2019
Clifford (Cliff) Ericksen Obituary
CLIFFORD (CLIFF) ERICKSEN 1944 2019 Cliff passed away on Friday, September 6 at the age of 74 after a lengthy battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He spent his final months at Windsor Chico Creek, where he received kind, loving care. He was born in New York and moved with his family at a young age to Castro Valley, CA. He enjoyed exploring the hills with his many childhood friends. As an adult, Cliff was a licensed contractor for many years in the bay area. He relocated to Butte County in 1981 where he continued his construction career, becoming widely known as an ace backhoe operator. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and researching and collecting antiques. Cliff was happily married to his wife Diana since 1985. He was predeceased by his parents, and 2 sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife, Diana, son Vince (Brenda) of Chico, daughter Melissa (David) and granddaughter Lily of New York, sister Christine and brother Richard. Cliff had many cherished friends and will be dearly missed by all. There will be a private Celebration held by the family. In honor of Cliff, if you so choose, donations can be made in his name to The Salvation Army or St. Judes. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
