CLIFFORD KNECHT Clifford Theadore Knecht, age 82, passed away on Thursday, February 28, 2019 in Gardnerville, Nevada. Clifford is survived by his wife Hilde Knecht; son Steven Knecht; daughter, Barbara Knecht; sisters, Joyce Newton and Virginia Wenner; grandchildren, Ryan Knecht and Chase Gause. Clifford is preceded in death by his parents Theadore and Meatha Knecht and eldest sister, Claris Dutra. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the . Graveside service will be held on Monday, March 11 at 1:00 p.m. at Orland Masonic Cemetery.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 10, 2019