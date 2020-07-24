CLYDE C CLEMONS It is with great sadness that the family of Clyde C Clemons announce his passing. Clyde was born in Oklahoma on September 29, 1930 to Amos Bryan and Oleta Clemons and passed away on July 18, 2020 in Sparks, Nevada. He is loved and will be greatly missed by his sister and brother in law Joyce and Pete, his daughters Brandy and Tiffany and son in law Martin, his grandchildren Christy and Bryan, his great granddaughters Megan and Chelsea and his great great grandson Niko, also the many friends who will miss his generosity, kindness and laughter. As a young man Clyde was a sales man for Kellogg's which landed him in Chico, California where he lived and worked for more than thirty years. In the 1990's Clyde moved to Fernley, Nevada to work for his friend Gene, Clyde quickly became a respected business man and made many life long friends. Clyde was a staunch Democrat and expressed his hope to vote in November. For those who wish to honor his memory, vote. Clyde will be interred at Glen Oaks Memorial Park in Chico, California.



