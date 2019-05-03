Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
View Map
Colleen Wailana LaGrone Obituary
COLLEEN WAILANA LAGRONE A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at Ramsey Funeral Home. Services will be Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Ramsey Funeral Home, Burial at Memorial Park Cemetery on Lincoln Blvd. followed by a Celebration of Life at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Monte Vista. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record from May 3 to May 4, 2019
