CORA JANE COBURN "JANIE" 1934 2020 "Janie", born Cora Jane Stogsdill on October 8, 1934 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, passed away May 11, 2020 in Chico, California. As a youth, Janie Stogsdill moved to Bishop, California, where she met Gayle McCombs and an inseparable friendship ensued, which included dreams of conquering the world together. Janie also met the love of her life, Ron Coburn, who she married in 1951. In 1983 Ron and Janie moved to Chico, California where Janie was a Hair Stylist until retiring February 2019. Janie was an award-winning quilter "who loved learning as well as sharing her talents" as quoted by her quilting mentor. She loved making countless quilts and embroidered gifts that blessed and brought joy to her family and friends. Janie's interior design abilities could also have made a second life career. Also including her list of loves: Civil War History, cooking, sewing, and her cats, who really weren't cats because of the "Janie influence". She was an enthusiastic football statistician and famously beat family members in football pools. Janie is most known for her humorous storytelling and love of sports. She played basketball and softball, but golf was her passion! As a technician of golf, she lived by the adage "Practice Makes Perfect" spending many hours on the driving range, chipping and putting greens, resulting in an eleven handicap and seven-time Club Champion. Every great golfer has a nemesis and hers were the No. 13 and No. 16 holes, playing from the yellow tees. And maybe, just maybe, there will be a future golf champion from those she so "loved" to teach the game. Janie's family and friends remember her as always smiling, the glass was half full, humble, very competitive, an exemplary model who believed in "paying it forward". She is "our champion" and "our life model" and her legacy will live on. Janie is survived by daughter Gayle Coburn of Chico; daughter, Ronda McMurry of Redlands; four grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; Meka, her precious girl and buddy, and countless friends. And now, local golf courses can rest easy knowing a fierce competitor has taken her game to heaven, where she is undoubtedly hitting from the yellow tees and enjoying time with Ron. Janie, Mom, MahMah...you will be sorely missed. OPEN HOUSE "Celebration for Janie" June 13th 10am to 1pm 779 Marcia Court, Chico, California



