CORA LEE PHILLIPS 11.17.1928 11.10.2019 Cora Lee Phillips transitioned peacefully from this life on 11.10.2019 at Country Crest Post-Acute Care in Oroville, California. Cora Lee "Corkey" Campbell Mark Phillips was born 11.17.1928 in San Bernardino, CA to Leroy and Cora Bess Campbell. She had two younger brothers Richard and Larry. When she was fifteen, she was one of the first roller skating car hops at the original Golden Arches - McDonalds in San Bernardino, CA. She married, at seventeen, Richard Lewis Mark. They spent their first year of marriage selling bibles door to door. They had three children Randolph, Pamela and Jeffrey. Richard became a CA highway patrolman and they moved north to Oroville, CA. He died tragically in a plane crash in 1967 when she was thirty-eight years old. Corkey married Lyle Damon Phillips (who had two children Linda and Dale) in 1968 and they built a beautiful home and life together over-looking the Feather River. She was active in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, and was an exuberant assistant director for the Oroville musical group "Sing Out." She was a secretary for the Butte County Probation Department for over twenty years. She and Lyle travelled to destinations around the world, and also loved camping and clamming on the West Coast. Diagnosed with dementia in 2015, though she lost her ability to talk, she maintained a beautiful, loving spirit and was a joy to everyone until her last breath. Corkey is survived by her husband Lyle Phillips, daughter Pamela Mark Hall, son Jeffrey Mark; grandchildren Emily Hall, Tiffany Prestinario, Shawn Mark and four great grandchildren and step-son Dale Phillips. Cora Lee Campbell Mark Phillips - You were sensational!



