COREY ZIMLICH Corey John Zimlich was born in Carmichael, California on September 19, 1979. On the morning of September 19, 2019, Corey passed away peacefully. Although Corey was born in Carmichael, his heart grew up in Chico, where he moved when he was three. Corey graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1998, then attended Cuesta College and CSUC, majoring in Communications. Corey was passionate about all sports; he played baseball in high school and at Cuesta College. Corey dominated at his fantasy football competitions and managed multiple teams at once. He wasn't shy about sharing his knowledge about game stats, and loved conversing about the games he would watch with his family and friends. He took great pride and enjoyment in working as an Athletic Coordinator. He relished working with kids, coaching, managing leagues and training other coaches. For the past eight years Corey lived with his girlfriend, Marie Medina, who provided him with support and unconditional love. Corey was elated to call Newport Beach home. Corey is survived by his parents; John Zimlich, Debbie Zimlich Ragsdale (Neil); brothers Mark Zimlich and Randy Zimlich; Grandmother Kate Zimlich; Aunt Kim (Chris); Uncle Bill (Sue); Aunt Paula (Jim); Uncle Hugh, Uncle Dan, and eight cousins. Corey is predeceased by his grandparents whom he loved dearly: Wally and Carolyn Haldeman, and William Zimlich. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to David Wilson, Corey's longtime friend, who has been at Corey's side during this difficult time. To celebrate Corey's life, please join us for a BBQ and Softball Games (bring your glove!) at Hooker Oak Park, Manzanita Ave, Chico, on Sunday October 13th, starting at noon. Please send stories and pictures to zimlander@yahoo.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Sept. 29, 2019