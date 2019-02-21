Chico Enterprise-Record Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ramsey Funeral Home
1175 Robinson Street
Oroville, CA 95965
(530) 534-3877
Resources
More Obituaries for Cory Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cory La'Shan Johnson


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cory La'Shan Johnson Obituary
CORY LA'SHAN JOHNSON Cory passed away on February 13, 2019 in Sacramento, California. His Viewing will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Ramsey Funeral Home. His Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 am at the South Side Community Center (2959 Lower Wyandotte Ave. Oroville, CA 95966). Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFUneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ramsey Funeral Home
Download Now