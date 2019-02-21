|
|
CORY LA'SHAN JOHNSON Cory passed away on February 13, 2019 in Sacramento, California. His Viewing will be held Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Ramsey Funeral Home. His Memorial Service will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 am at the South Side Community Center (2959 Lower Wyandotte Ave. Oroville, CA 95966). Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFUneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Feb. 21, 2019