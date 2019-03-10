CRAIG LEE PONCI 11/3/1947 - 2/26/2019 It is with great sadness we say goodbye to our Father, Papa, Brother, Uncle. He passed away in Sacramento following a brief illness. Craig was born to Ben and Dorothy Ponci and attended Orland schools graduating in 1965. After graduating Chico State, he moved to Sacramento where he began a long, successful career in the insurance business retiring in 2013 as a senior member of Hartford Insurance. He was a survivor of the Campfire in November and moved with his oldest daughter. Jennifer, to Sacramento. In 1980 he married Linda Spignessi and had two daughters, Jennifer, of Sacramento and Stephanie of Wilsonville, Oregon. He is survived by his daughters, three grandchildren, Hayden, Hannah and Hazel, his brother Larry (DorothyAnn) of Fortuna, sister, Diane of Orland, nephews, nieces. Tracy, Lisa, Becci, Jerry, Bradley, Ashley, Amber, Andrew, Angel, Melanie, Jeremey, Danielle, Andrea, Terra. He is predeceased by his wife Linda, brother, Douglas, parents, Ben/Dorothy Ponci, in laws, Bob/Ruby Spignessi. sister in law, Cindy and brother in law Robert. Craig was a wonderful provider, husband, father, papa, brother and uncle. He was loved by all and will be dearly missed, He was a kind, gentle and generous man. Interment will be private and he will be laid to rest beside his wife in Oregon. Keep your loved ones close, hug and tell them often you love them. Rest in peace dear, sweet, loved one. Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary