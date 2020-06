CYNTHIA BROWN Cynthia Brown, a Chico resident went home to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. She was born on April 17, 1954 and is survived by her husband Richard, married 43 years, three daughters and two granddaughters. She was involved with evangelism for decades and served with various church ministries over the years.



