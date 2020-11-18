1/2
Cyril Calvin Houghton
1931 - 2020
CYRIL CALVIN HOUGHTON Cyril Calvin Houghton age 89 of Paradise, Ca., passed away on November 15, 2020 in Chico, Ca. Cyril (Cy) was born in Susanville on April 14, 1931 to Cyril and Eleanora Houghton. Cy attended Lassen High School. He served in the US Navy from 1950 through 1954 and was a member of Operating Engineers from 1957 until his death. Cy was a dedicated family man who enjoyed fishing, camping, astronomy, and traveling the country with his wife Vi. Cy is survived by his wife Viola of 66 years, Daughters Claudia of Paradise and Connie of Bonners Ferry, ID and son Calvin of Paradise. His sisters Lorraine of Bonsall, Ca., Verna of Greenville, Ca. brother Dan of Chico, Ca., and four grandchildren, and seven greatgrandchildren. Cy was proceeded in death by parents Cyril and Eleanora Houghton of Buntingville, brother Alvin Houghton Mission Viejo, and sister Carrie Golden of Buntingville, Ca. Cy's Visitation will be held at Ramsey Funeral Home, 1175 Robinson Street, Oroville, Ca. on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm. The Graveside Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 1:00pm at Paradise Cemetery, 980 Elliott, Paradise, Ca. Arrangements are entrusted to Ramsey Funeral Home 530-534-3877. Please visit www.RamseyFuneralHomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Nov. 18, 2020.
