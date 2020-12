DALE E. FREEMAN Dale E. Freeman, 71, passed peacefully on 11/18/20 with family & friends at his bedside. Served on USS HANCOCK in the Navy for 4 years '68 - '72. He retired from City of Chico public works after 33 yrs of service. Survived by wife Julie of 41 yrs., 2 daughters, Gina Schweitzer (Jason), Sheley Theilen (Scott) & 10 wonderful grandkids. Celebration of life & potluck will be on Dec. 12th at Durham Park at 1pm.



