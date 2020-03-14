|
DALE RITTER Modern-era pioneer and longtime Chico Physician Dale William Ritter passed away on March 6, 2020, three months shy of his 101st Birthday. "Doc", as he was familiarly called, was born in Jersey Shore, Pennsylvania on June 17, 1919. His sister Norma (Snook) still lives in the hometown. Dale attended Jersey Shore High School and then traveled west where he graduated from UCLA with a degree in bacteriology (1942) while participating on the wrestling team. It was there that he met his wife Stella Eva "Sally" Chapates (1917-1993) whom he married and started a family. Doc completed his MD at USC while enlisting in the Army Medical Corps during WWII. He later interned and completed his residency at the Los Angeles County Hospital. Dale was a founder of Chico Community Hospital in Chico and worked as an OB/GYN physician for 50 years delivering over 6,000 babies in his long career of practice. When he wasn't delivering babies, he was excavating archaeological sites, playing the banjo in his band Kats 'n Jammers, or tending to his Peruvian Paso horse ranch. His interest in horses started while in the US Cavalry (Horse Drawn Infantry) at the young age of 17. In the 1970's, he married the late Winnie Mae Bryant and they built a ranch together near Richardson Springs. Dale was a long time member of: Gideons, Chico Rotary, Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), Butte Bible Fellowship, Enloe medical board, and multiple veteran organizations. He was the former President of the Butte & Glenn County Medical Association, as well as a consultant to the California Department of Public Health. He loved archaeology and Native American lore with extensive professional contributions. Aside from involvement at Chico's Enloe Hospital, he also worked at the Glenn General Hospital in Willows and the Gridley Memorial Hospital. When asked on his last birthday about making it to the ripe age of 100, Ritter attributed his longevity to God, his strong willed nature, and the loving care of his beloved granddaughter, Brook. Dr. Ritter was predeceased by his two sons Daniel Thomas and Lyman "Hap" Vincent. Other children include: Gwendolyn Mary (Miller), Eric William, and Michael Vernon. He has 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, 11:30 a.m. at the Glen Oaks Memorial Park with reception following at the Veterans Memorial Hall, 554 Rio Lindo Avenue in Chico. You may send condolences to the family at www.brusiefh.com
Published in Chico Enterprise-Record on Mar. 14, 2020