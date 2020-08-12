DALE SPAINHOWER Dale Alvin Spainhower was born in Paradise, California on December 12th, 1951. He was the fifth of six children of Dustin and Wilma Spainhower. He moved to Chico California after High School and married Cindy Miller in 1974. He had two sons, Troy and Derek. Dale was a Jehovah's Witness and associated with the Estrella Congregation in Arizona as well as the Paradise Pines Congregation in California. Dale loved people and gatherings. He often had people over for BBQ's/drinks and was the life of the party. He was his happiest when surrounded by family and friends. He loved camping and the memories of these trips will live on through pictures of smiling faces and fish caught. He was also an avid scuba diver and lived for his trips to the tropics. Dale worked for Sierra Pacific Industries for nearly a decade. He then worked as a groundskeeper with Chico Unified School District for nearly 25 years and loved that job. He would work at many different schools in the district and is fondly remembered by faculty and students. He always had a smile on his face as he was proud of the work that he did. After retirement he moved back to Paradise where he'd planned to live for his remaining years. Unfortunately like many others he lost everything in the Camp Fire of 2018 and ended up moving to Goodyear Arizona where he unexpectedly passed on July 27, 2020. Dale is survived by his sons Troy and Derek, sister Marjorie Hovey, brothers Robert and Larry, three grandchildren and various nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Nancy Leonard and Julie George. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



