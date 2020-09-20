DAN GARDINER 1975-2020 Our beloved Dan left this earth at age 45 with his loving family at his side after a courageous fight with cancer. Dan loved to fix and build most anything, he also loved camping, the serenity of the mountains and riding his motorcycle. He leaves behind to love him forever his 20 year partner Jacqi Belmonte, his son Jackson, his daughter Addison, his mother Rochelle Gardiner, his sister Gwen Gardiner, his niece Kylie and his nephew Zayne. He will be missed by his extended family and friends. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Share your thoughts at Newton-Bracewell.com